RELIANCE -- Patricia "Pat" Donna Bozner, 68 passed away on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was a resident of Reliance for the past 49 years and former resident of Big Piney. Mrs. Bozner died following a monthlong battle with cancer.
She was born in Blissville, Arkansas, on April 10, 1951, the daughter of Benjamin Harris and Martha Wallace Harris. Mrs. Bozner attended schools in Big Piney and was a graduate of Big Piney High School with the Class of 1969. She attended two years of college and became a certified nursing assistant.
She married Joseph Bozner on June 6, 1970, in Rock Springs.
She and her husband owned Four Square Builders for 38 years. She also worked as a CNA for 10 years. Most recently they owned and operated The Corral Bar for 18 years.
Her interests included spending time with her family, especially her five precious grandchildren as they were her whole world. She loved to travel, go antiquing and spend time with her many friends.
Survivors include her husband Joseph "Joe" Bozner; son Max Bozner of Reliance; daughter K.C. Ann Bozner Hills of Reliance; brothers Sam Harris and Mike Harris; three sisters Teri Lake, Linda Crabtree and Vicky Harris; five grandchildren Lorne Hills, Gianna Bozner, Desmond Hills, Sophia Bozner and Joseph Bozner; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law Joseph and Rose Bozner; and daughter Kelly Jo Bozner.
Cremation will take place, and a service will be hosted at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
