ROCK SPRINGS -- Patricia "Pat" F. Tomasini, 79, of Rock Springs died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. A longtime resident of Rock Springs, Pat died following a brief illness.
She was born on February 8, 1940, in Oak Creek, Colorado, the daughter of Steve F. and Frances A. Koler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Saints Cyril amd Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Ave., Rock Springs. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the church. Interment will be in the St. Joseph's Section of the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday one hour prior to the rosary and on Wednesday at the church one hour prior to the Mass. The family will be receiving friends at the Daley home at 1216 Hilltop Drive, Rock Springs. Per Pat's request, in lieu of flowers, make donations in her memory to the Holy Spirit Catholic Community; Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, WY 82901; or Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, WY 82901.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.