Patricia “Patsy” Jean Huxford

ROCK SPRINGS — Patricia Jean Huxford, 91, of Rock Springs passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River.
Patsy was born on April 12, 1928, in Rock Springs, the daughter of Patrick and Agnes Wilson Campbell.
Survivors include son Dr. Floyd P. Huxford and wife Annie; daughter Mary Huxford; grandchildren Ellie and Peri Huxford, all of Rock Springs; niece Sandy Peterson of Pocatello, Idaho; and nephew Patrick McKenzie and wife Paula of Cody.
She was preceded in death by her husband Floyd Huxford; son Perry Huxford; parents Patrick and Agnes Campbell; sister Mary McKenzie; and brother-in-law Earl McKenzie.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs. A viewing will be held 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, and Saturday one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, Rock Springs. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
