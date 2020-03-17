ROCK SPRINGS -- Patricia Thornock, 60, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her home in Rock Springs. She was a lifelong resident of Wyoming.
Mrs. Thornock was born on April 11, 1959, in Kemmerer, the daughter of Edmond Winfield Cone and Ruth Josephine Stites. She attended schools in Green River and Laramie.
Mrs. Thornock married Marlin Thornock on Aug. 23, 2000, in Rock Springs.
She was a homemaker for many years.
Mrs. Thornock was a fierce friend and loyal to those she loved. She was very spiritual and proud of her journey. Morgana loved her cats Shadow and Smokey. Mrs. Thornock enjoyed gardening, rock hunting, camping, reading, Reiki, Wicca, Paganism, and herbs.
Survivors include her husband Marlin Thornock of Rock Springs; daughter Felicia McMichael of Richmond, Utah; brothers Michael Cone and Dennis Cone, both of Logan, Utah; and sisters Debbie Jensen of Oregon, Sandy Cone.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Following cremation, services will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
