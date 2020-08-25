Susan L. Patterson

 

1948-2020 Susan L. Patterson, 72, of Rock Springs died August 6. She was born March 11, 1948 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Clayton Jiggs Bollinger and Esther Susan Johnson Bollinger. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 6:00 P.M. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Veterans Park, 100 North Side BeltLoop, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

To plant a tree in memory of Susan Patterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.