AURORA, Colo. — Paul Edward Mackey, 70, of Aurora, Colorado, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
Paul was born in Rock Springs on July 4, 1949, to Arvo and Doris Mackey. He attended schools in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1967. He attended the University of Wyoming as a history major.
Paul was an avid golfer and served on the Board of Directors for the White Mountain Golf Association at its inception. He loved basketball and played throughout high school and in adult leagues. Paul was also an accomplished bowler who played in leagues for many years in Denver. In later years his favorite pastime – in addition to enjoying time with his family – was spending afternoons with friends at the local watering hole, telling jokes and tall tales. He will always be remembered for his love of reading and books, his affinity for animals, his stubborn resilience and, of course, his wry sense of humor.
Paul is survived by his daughter Tracy (Kenneth) Burlingame of Parker, Colorado; his son Pete (Amy) Keaton of Nixa, Missouri; his son Troy (Amber) Mackey of Centennial, Colorado; and grandchildren Randy and Holly Keaton, and Landon, Mia and Kaden Mackey.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at the Lamp Post Inn located at 5370 W. Mississippi Ave. in Lakewood, Colorado, on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, from noon to 3 p.m. Condolences for the family may be sent to MackeyPaul19@gmail.com. Donations to honor his memory may be made to the American Lung Association, Denver Dumb Friends League or your local animal rescue/shelter.
