SALT LAKE CITY — Peggy Louise Cantrell, 62, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah, peacefully surrounded by her family. She was a longtime resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Cody and Lusk.
Peggy was born on Dec. 9, 1957 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the daughter of Edward Cantrell and Norma Gleeson.
Private family services will be conducted. The family respectfully requests donations in Peggy’s memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway St., Suite 220, Rock Springs, WY, 82901; or to Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, WY, 82901. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
