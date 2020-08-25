1919-2020 Donnette Butters Petersen, 100, of Green River died August 24. Graveside Services will take place at 11 am, Saturday, August 29 at the Riverview Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 5-7 pm, Friday, August 28 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 1000 W 4th N, Green River. Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com
