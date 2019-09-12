ROCK SPRINGS -- Phyllis Ann Kisner, 56, passed away on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Sage View Care Center. She was a resident of Superior for the past year and a former resident of Rock Springs and Mineola, Texas. She died following a lengthy illness.
Mrs. Kisner was born on Dec. 10, 1962, in Spearman, Texas, the daughter of Elmer Al Gravley and Joyce Ingerson. She attended schools in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School with the Class of 1980.
Mrs. Kisner was employed by Walmart as a cashier for 17 years.
Her interests included watching television, teasing the people she loved, being with her friends and family, and collecting turquoise jewelry.
Survivors include her son Eric Kisner and wife Delcy of Superior; brother Henry Gravley and wife Pearl of Corpus Christy, Texas; grandchildren including Amaya Hayes, Tricin Heer, Tayla Heer, Daniella Eastman, Harlin Biesheuvel, Kaycin Biesheuvel, Amelia Eastman, and Micheal Clizbe; niece Alexis; and nephew Bain.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; son Timothy Ray Kisner; and brother Phillip Alan Gravley.
Cremation has taken place. There will be no services at her request. Condolences may be left at vasefuneralhomes.com.
