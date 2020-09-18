Brian James Platts

 

1964-2020 Brian James Platts, 55, of Lyman, WY died September 16. Brian James Platts 55 of Lyman Wyoming passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Sept 16 2020. Celebration of his life will be on Monday Sept 21, 2020 at the Lyman Stake Center Pavilion. Condolences may be sent to www.crandallfhevanston.com

To plant a tree in memory of Brian Platts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

