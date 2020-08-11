Manuel L. Pope

 

1945-2020 Manuel L. Pope, 75, of Green River died August 8. He was born on April 29, 1945 in Andalusia, Alabama. Cremation will take place. Manuel's family will be receiving guests from 11:00 A.M. until 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at his residence, 1020 Bridger Avenue, Green River, Wyoming. Masks and social distancing will be required.

To plant a tree in memory of Manuel Pope as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

