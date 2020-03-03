ROCK SPRINGS -- Ramona Mae Knight, 86, of Rock Springs passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. A resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Arizona, Mrs. Knight died following a lengthy illness.
She was born on Feb. 1, 1934, in Solomon, Arizona, the daughter of Amos Lucas and Nora Davis. Mrs. Knight attended Thatcher High School in Thatcher, Arizona.
She married Harold Knight in New Mexico on March 3, 1951.
Mrs. Knight was employed as a preschool teacher for several years and loved small children.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Her interests were fishing and going to the mountains camping. She also enjoyed toll painting and owned her own kiln and did crafts.
Survivors include her husband Harold of Rock Springs; sons Allan Knight and wife Nina of Patagonia, Arizona, Ed Knight and wife Teren of Price, Utah, Gary Knight and wife Gina of Newcastle, Rod Knight of Green River, and Erin Knight of Rock Springs; brother Mann Lucas of Thatcher, Arizona; sister Ermagene Pritchard of Gilmer, Texas; 20 grandchildren; and 40 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Winneford Lucas; sisters Roberta Thompson, Lucille Stratton, and Juanita Stringhem; and daughter-in-law Lora Knight.
Following cremation, private family services will be conducted Saturday, March 14, 2020. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
