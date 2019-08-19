ROCK SPRINGS — Randall (Randy) Glenn Miller of Rock Springs passed away at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the age of 59 from injuries sustained in a car accident.
Randy was born June 26, 1960, and spent the majority of his life in Rock Springs. For many years he worked as a mechanic and truck driver working for such companies as Lewis and Lewis, Maxway, and Tri-Mac. Randy's hobbies included building and racing stock cars and participating in demolition derbyies. His pastimes were spent cheering on the Minnesota Vikings, the Utah Jazz and WWE wrestling.
He is survived by his partner Billie Martinez; son Edward Miller; daughter Shalonda Miller; sisters Jo Miller Brasmer (Randy); Lorie Miller Dollison (Mike); brother Terry Miller (Peggy); four grandchildren; and nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.
He was preceded in death by his parents Gene and Etta Tipton Miller; son Robert (Dobby) John Miller; sisters Karletta Miller Johnson and Iola Fern Miller; and both paternal and maternal grandparents.
A celebration of life will be hosted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Parish Center at 624 Bridger Ave., Rock Springs. A memorial fund has been set up to help defray the cost of funeral expenses at www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-randy-miller. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
