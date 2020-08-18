Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 61F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 61F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.