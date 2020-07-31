Roy B Reed 1922-2020 Roy B. Reed passed away at the Southbrook Skilled Nursing Facility in the 98th year of his life. He was born October 21, 1922, in Lesterville, Missouri, the oldest child of Claude and Nora (Howard) Reed. Roy was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. When he graduated from high school, Word War II was in full swing, so he and Leo joined the Army together. His first tour of duty was riding the Union Pacific trains from Denver, Colorado to Green River, Wyoming and back to Denver as an MP. During a turn around stopover in Green River, he met and fell in love with a beautiful nurse, Lois Hunter, a native of Rock Springs, WY. They were married on July 1, 1944, in St. Louis, MO. Roy was then transferred to the Army Engineer Corps and was shipped overseas. He spent a lot of time building pontoon bridges over rivers where the retreating German Army had destroyed the bridges. After VE day, he was shipped out of Marseille, France, though the Panama Canal, to Japan and the fighting there, but VJ day happened before he could get there, so for a short time, he was part of the Occupation Forces. After being discharged, he attended the University of Wyoming for 1 year, returned to Rock Springs, and entered the builder's apprentice program, where he became a carpenter. He worked for various construction firms in the area until the family moved to St. Louis for 5 years, where he worked for a firm specializing in upscale construction. There he acquired the skills he would later improve upon to become a finish carpenter. Roy enjoyed hunting and fly fishing, but more than anything, he loved his family, teaching his grandchildren-as he had his children-to be self-reliant, generous, caring, loyal, true, and loving. After he retired from carpentry, he made a second career at Ace Hardware, where he rose to the position of a manager. His wife, Lois, preceded him in death in 2002. On a "final" trip to Missouri a couple of years later, he stopped in to visit Leona Asher, the wife of his best friend, Leo Asher. Leo had passed a few years earlier. One thing lead to another, and soon Roy packed up and moved to Missouri and married Leona. Roy passed on July 2, 2020. He is survived by his second wife, Leona, two sons, Bruce and wife Margaret (Manner) of Rock Springs and Roger and wife Linda (Whiteman) of Riverton, WY; three grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He will be missed for his wisdom, guidance, and knowledge. Military honors and entombment will take place at 10:00 am, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 pm, Friday July 31, 2020 at Fox Funeral Home. The family requests donations in Roy's name be made to a charity of their choice. Memories, stories, and condolences are welcome at: 2210 W. Park Ave, Riverton, WY, roger.reed@me.com and 400 H St., Rock Springs, WY Condolences may also be left at www.foxfh.com
