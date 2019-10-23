MANILA, Utah -- Rex Evan King, 78, of Manila, Utah, passed away at his home Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
He was born Nov. 8, 1940, in Hurricane, Utah, the son of Victor Joseph and Prudence Sheffer King. He attended schools in Hurricane and graduated from San Bernardino High School in California and received an associate degree from the University of Alaska.
He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force from 1961-1965.
Rex married Carol Durffee King on July 12, 1963, in the Los Angeles, California, Latter-day Saints Temple. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He enjoyed painting, activities with his family, family history and served two family history missions from 2000-2011 and 2013-2019.
Survivors include his wife Carol King of Manila, Utah; sons Rex Bryon King of Clayton, North Carolina, and Damon King and wife Theresa of Las Vegas, Nevada; daughter Sonja Brooksby and husband Craig of Clayton; brother Gale King of Brigham City, Utah; sister Rose Denning of Silverdale, Washington; 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Victor and Prudence King; daughter Cheree Daneen King; brothers J and Ray King; and sister Elaine.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Manila Ward Chapel in Manila, Utah. There will be a viewing from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. Interment will take place at Bunker's Memory Gardens Memorial Park in Las Vegas, Nevada. In lieu of flowers, the family request that everyone who can take a family member’s name to the temple to have their work done. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
