ROCK SPRINGS -- Richard Aragon, 65, left this world on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. He was a longtime resident of Rock Springs, where he chose to live for most of his life.
Mr. Aragon was born on May 16, 1954, in Rock Springs, the son of Conrado Aragon and Juanita Sandoval. He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1973 graduate of Rock Springs High School.
Mr. Aragon married Jill Taylor in Green River. They later divorced.
He was an extremely talented welder, working for American Tank & Steel, which allowed him to be an important part of Wyoming's pipeline industry.
Mr. Aragon was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.
He loved being outdoors, was very artistic, and enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Richard was an adventurist and was a very skilled welder. Although he struggled, as many of us do, he still loved and was loved. His children are a reminder of the brighter parts of his life and will ensure he is never forgotten, as his gentle smile is etched in each of their faces.
Survivors include sons Sterling Aragon and Heath Aragon, both of Denver, Colorado; daughter Sage Aragon of Vernal, Utah; brothers Selestino Aragon, Ben Aragon, and Ernie Aragon; and sisters Josephine, Fabie, Teddie, and Mary Jane.
Mr. Aragon was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Lee Aragon.
Following cremation, there will be no services, but please remember him by being patient and kind to those of us who may find it harder to stay on a good path. They are no less special to the people whose lives they touched. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.