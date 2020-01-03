ROCK SPRINGS -- Richard J. Flaten, 62, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
He was born Aug. 15,1957.
If the contest was an infectious laugh, great smile, and ginormous dimples - Richard was the winner. These are the same attributes that allowed him a free pass all too often in the shenanigans arena.
Blessed with a loving family and great friends, Rich packed a lot life into his 62 years period. His love for all things outdoors never ended. Starting with team sports in Williston, to hunting, fishing, boating, camping, and photography across many states, he was at his best in that environment.
The only thing that trumped his love of the outdoors was the love of his family. It was always with much excitement when a baby was added to his clan. Rich and his first wife Michele had three beloved sons - Toston Flaten, Ryan Flaten, Erik Flaten and his fiance Darrian. His family lovingly extended with his second wife Sandy to include - Brandon Farris and wife Ann, Cody Farris and fiance Loleni, and Tony Johnson and wife Kylee. Then came the new loves of his life, the grandbabies - Alyze Farris, Kayleb Farris, Jayce Flaten, Tehya Johnson, Kason Johnson, and Emma Flaten.
Accomplished electrician was on his resume, but his skills went well beyond electrical work. He could handle mechanical, carpentry, brickwork, or whatever was necessary; guess one could say he was a jack of all trades.
We take great comfort in the fact that Richard is safely wrapped in the warm and gentle embrace of our Lord and Savior. Like everyone, his journey had some bumps in the road, but he has arrived at the destination we all seek.
Rest in peace dear Richard.
Rich is survived by his wife Sandy Flaten; six children; six grandchildren; siblings Laura English and husband Don of Texas, Karen Verdura and husband john of Texas, Roger Flaten and wife Sandy of North Dakota, and Loretta Torgerson and husband Tom of Oklahoma; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Elizabeth and Lawrence Flaten.
Richard will be greatly missed.
Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
