GREEN RIVER — Richard Leon Clement, 68, of Green River passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at his home.
He was born Dec. 24, 1951, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Peter and Daisy Burleson Clement.
Richard attended schools in Chicago and graduated from Austin High School. He later attended Western Wyoming Community College. He was a veteran having served during the Vietnam War with the U.S. Marine Corps.
He worked as a drug and alcohol rehabilitation counselor for the VA before retiring.
Richard was an honorary member of the Paralyzed Veterans of America and a member of the Hilltop Baptist Church in Green River
He enjoyed fishing, rock climbing, his family, serving the community and his fellow veterans.
Survivors include his daughter Tonya Shelby and her son Justin McCabe; and
son Justin Ollila and his sons Justin Perkins-Ollila and Zacharie Perkins-Ollila.
He is preceded in death by his parents Peter and Daisy Clement; and sister Jean Ciabattari.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Hilltop Baptist Church, 405 Faith Drive, Green River. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the services at the church. Interment with military honors will take place in the Riverview Cemetery in Green River. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
