GREEN RIVER -- Richard Ray "Dick" Fischer, 73, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at his home in Green River. He was a resident of Green River for the last 35 years and a former resident of Iowa.
Mr. Fischer was born on June 11, 1946, in Oelwein, Iowa, the son of Joseph John Fischer and Ada Evelyn Zunker.
He attended schools in Oelwein, Iowa, and was a 1964 graduate of Sacred Heart High School. Mr. Fischer also attended Drake University and Iowa Technical Institute where he obtained a certificate in computer sciences.
Dick served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era and received a Bronze Star for his service.
He worked as a retail manager for several regional chains including Pamida.
Mr. Fischer enjoyed playing and watching golf, traveling, cooking, attending sport and dance events of his grandchildren, and was an avid Green Bay Packers and Notre Dame fan. Dick also enjoyed umpiring little league baseball games.
Survivors include the daughter of his heart Veronica Gil of Green River; grandchildren of his heart Jarika Molina and partner Tyson Osborne, Alexa Molina and Marcos Molina, all of Green River; special great-granddaughter Reina Osborne; and sister Judy Cheselka of Rocky River, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law Ken Cheselka.
Following cremation, a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Ave., Rock Springs. A vigil service with rosary will be conducted at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the church. Friends may call at the church on Thursday one hour prior to the rosary and again at the church on Friday one hour prior to Mass. Military honors will be conducted at the church. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
