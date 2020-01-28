ROCK SPRINGS -- Rick Walter passed away peacefully in his home Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the age of 74.
Born Dec. 12, 1945, in Billings, Montana, to Harvey and Phyllis Walter, Ricky Lynn was the youngest of four siblings. He graduated from Lavina High School in 1964 and then enlisted in the Army. He served his country from 1964 to 1970, including a tour in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1970.
He then worked in a warehouse in Havre, as a surveyor for the state of Montana in Cutbank, for the railroad in Harlowton, and then transferred to Rock Springs. He spent some time mining for gold in Alaska and in the oilfield as a driver and dispatcher before settling in to a career with the Bureau of Land Management. He retired after 21 years of service.
An avid outdoorsman, he was happiest spending time in the outdoors hunting and fishing with family and friends. He enjoyed epic quad rides with his brother-in-law whenever possible, elk hunting and packing into the mountains. He also loved music, dancing and playing cards -- cribbage, pinochle and hearts.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents Harvey and Phyllis Walter.
Survivors include daughter Christy Bonsell, husband Kirk and grandson Bennett; daughter Diana Walter and partner Adam Kappes (Christy and Diana's mother Joey Austin); son Derk Walter and granddaughter Bella (Derk's mother Sheri Roden); brother Gary Walter, wife Carol and niece Cara (Bill) Paul; sister Denise Kallem, husband Bob Kallem, niece Stacey (Todd) Hecker, nephew Randy Kallem and niece Cheryl Kallem; sister Cheryl Croy, husband Mike Croy, nephew Bryan Britt and niece Robin Layton; and many grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
A memorial service will be hosted at 2 p.m. Friday Jan. 31, 2020, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way in Rock Springs followed by a 4 p.m. reception at the Santa Fe Trail restaurant in Rock Springs at 4. In lieu of flowers, make a donation in Rick's name to your favorite veteran's organization. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
