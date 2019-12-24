MANILA, Utah -- Ricky Nolan Slaugh, 46, of Manila, Utah, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, while traveling south of Green River.
He was born during the blizzard of '72 on Dec. 29 to Nolan Reid and Carolyn Martinsen Slaugh. He was the biggest baby born of their five children.
He grew up in West Valley City playing baseball and football at Granger High.
On July 4, 1998, he met the love of his life, Mandy, at Lagoon when he was forced to go on the rides with a younger 13-year-old. She's been stuck with him ever since. They were married on March 23, 1996, and moved to Manila in April to start Slaugh's Chevron and found a place that they could raise a family in with small-town values. They welcomed Hayden in 1999. They purchased The Hub/Mustang Travel Stop in July of 2001 and welcomed Garrett in September. Rick went to work for Ace West (Redi Pumping) in 2007.
Rick was extremely proud of the men Hayden, Garrett and the rest of his boys were becoming, and how they always took care of his wife. He was also very happy with the woman Jordynn has become.
Rick was an avid Utes fan. His interests included hunting and fishing, cooking new recipes, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and La Frontera. He loved his Bible, Trump and Fox News. He looked forward to people coming over to visit and had a nickname for everyone. Most recently, Rick and Mandy finished their basement, and when all the boys came over, he would deejay for them on the old Hub Jukebox. He would play Waylon Jennings, and ‘80s classics. He had the most infectious laugh. His favorite thing in life was watching his boys play sports and he was an amazing armchair coach.
Survivors include his wife Mandy Johnson Slaugh; parents Nolan and Carolyn Slaugh; sons Hayden and Garrett; bonus daughter Jordynn Hewitt, Trigger and Otto; brothers: Mike and wife Lisa Slaugh and Rod and Luanna Slaugh; sisters Patty and husband Paul Halladay and Judy and husband Lynn Aardema; brother-in-law Tom Backman; father-in-law Keith and wife Shirleen (Scooter) Johnson; mother-in-law Lillian Johnson; sisters-in-law Syndee Johnson and Monica and husband Blaine Golson; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by nieces Amber and Tanaka; his best friends Neil and Guy; and paternal and maternal grandparents.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the Valley View Mortuary in the West Side Chapel, 4335 W. 4100 S., West Valley City, Utah. Interment will be in the Valley View Memorial Park. Viewing hours will be in the chapel 6-8 p.m. Friday , Dec. 27, 2019, and Saturday one hour prior to the services. Casual attire required. There will be a celebration of life at noon Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at The Hub/restaurant side, Highway 530 Stateline Road, Manila/Washam. Please write down any and all memories you have of Rick for his boys and bring it with you. In lieu of flowers: make Rick happy again, Trump 2020.
