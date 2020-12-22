1935-2020 Irene Riggs, 85, of Ft. Bridger, WY died December 16. A funeral service for Irene will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Urie Stake Center in Urie, WY with a viewing one hour prior. She will be laid to rest at the Riverview Cemetery in Green River, WY. Condolences may be offered at www.crandallFHEvanston.com

Service information

Dec 23
Visitation
Wednesday, December 23, 2020
10:00AM-10:45AM
Urie LDS Stake Center
208 S Hwy 414
Lyman,, Wyoming 82937
Dec 23
Funeral Service
Wednesday, December 23, 2020
11:00AM
Urie LDS Stake Center
208 S Hwy 414
Lyman,, Wyoming 82937
