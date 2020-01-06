SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Robert Ben Whisler, 80, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Scottsdale, Arizona. He had been a resident of Rock Springs for 45 years and retired to Scottsdale.
Mr. Whisler was born on Feb. 7, 1939, in Hamburg, Iowa, the son of Glenn Whisler and Elsie Violet Doughtery. He attended schools in Iowa and was a 1956 graduate of Bakersfield High School and Claremont Men's College in California, earning a degree in business.
Mr. Whisler married Eleanore Bonatto on Sept. 19, 1964, in Las Vegas, Nevada. They were happily married for 55 years.
He owned and operated Whisler Chevorlet for 40 years until his retirement in 1995.
Mr. Whisler was a member of Saint Patrick's Catholic Community in Scotsdale.
He was a member of the Shrine Club in Scottsdale and was elected to life membership in the Payson Elks Lodge.
Mr. Whisler enjoyed reading, watching football and basketball, playing dice, entertaining, barbecuing, cooking, and spending summers in Payson, Arizona. He also enjoyed the Barrett Jackson car auction.
Survivors include his wife Eleanore; daughters Andria Whisler Smith and husband Jerry of Rock Springs and Gianna Amneteg and husband Hokan of Milton, Georgia; and grandchildren Bobbi Nikole Whisler of Omaha, Nebraska, and Mason Benjamin Whisler.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Jimmie Dean Whisler.
Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Holiday Inn Ball Room, 1675 Sunset Drive, Rock Springs. Another celebration of life to be hosted at St. Patrick's Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, with a reception following afterward at the 92nd Street Café in Scottsdale. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.