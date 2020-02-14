ROCK SPRINGS -- Robert "Bob" Jenkins Reese, 72, of Rock Springs passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.
Bob was born June 2, 1947, to William and Elsa Reese in Lovell. The Reeses moved their growing family to Casper, and Bob was a proud graduate of NCHS class of 1965. Bob was incredibly intelligent, and it showed early. After graduating high school and the Phillips Exeter Academy, Bob earned a scholarship to Harvard University.
While at Harvard, Bob developed a passion for social justice and equality. He was a vocal protestor against the Vietnam War and racial inequality. Bob graduated from Harvard in 1969 with a degree in economics. Unsure of his next step, he moved to Washington, D.C., and held several jobs including D.C. cabbie and special education teacher. Bob found another one of his passions while in D.C.: rugby. He was an avid (and excellent) rugby player for the next 15 years.
Bob loved Wyoming, and he eventually found his way back in the ‘70s working on the railroad. He enrolled at the University of Wyoming School of Law in 1975, mostly to continue playing rugby. However, he quickly learned that his passion for justice and the law were a perfect match. After graduating with a juris doctor in 1978, Bob worked at different times for the state as both a prosecutor and defense attorney. His legal career eventually led him to Sweetwater County, where he lived for 40 years. Bob had a successful private practice, including being one of the first attorneys to shine light on child sexual abuse of the Catholic Church in the early ‘90s. Bob's love of Wyoming led him to serve as a state senator for several years, championing the causes of his Sweetwater County constituents.
Bob loved many things, but he loved his family the most. When he felt his children were not getting the education they needed and deserved, he ran for and was elected as a member of the local school board. He made every game, event, or concert a priority. He loved his wife Mary for 23 years until her death in 2010. Bob met the second love of his life, Viviane Gulick, in 2013. The two were happily married on June 20, 2017, in a picturesque dream wedding in front of the Tetons at Jackson Lake Lodge.
Bob is survived by his loving wife Viviane; his children Derek Reese, Kelley and Darren Rosenbaum, Meagan Reese, Tyler Reese, and Whitney Reese; his sister Barbara Boren; his brothers David and Kristi Reese, Tom and Laurie Reese, Michael and Ila Reese, and Quentin and Sally Reese; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Preceding Bob in death were his wife, Mary Reese; and his parents, Bill and Elsa Reese.
A memorial service will be hosted at St. Mark's Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nutrition Facts with Dr. Greger by mailing NutritionFacts.org, P.O. Box 11400, Takoma Park, MD 20913; or the American Association of Justice, 777 Sixth St. NW, SUITE 200, Washington, D.C., 20001. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.
