ROCK SPRINGS — Robert “Bob” Kalasinsky died April 7, 2020, under clear blue Colorado skies.
He was born in Lander on October 2, 1941, to Walter and Lucille Kalasinsky and lived in Wyoming during his early life, graduating from Rock Springs High School in 1960.
Bob was enlisted in the U.S. Air Force from 1960 to 1964 and attended the University of Wyoming. He earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and worked for US West for over 25 years.
In 1968, Bob married the love of his life, Kathleen Phillips Kalasinsky. They lived in Wyoming and Colorado for many years, often wintering in Arizona.
Bob is survived by his wife Kathleen; son Scott (Jayne) Kalasinsky of Houston; daughter Kristi (Eric) Lamar of Denver; grandchildren Kate and Megan Lamar and Gracie, Jack, Josie, and Maddie Kalasinsky; and five nieces and nephews.
Bob loved the outdoors and shared many adventures including, hunting, fishing and golfing with his family and lifelong friends. He loved a project with any kind of technology, tinkering with antique cars and was a member of Oak Spokes car club. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and endlessly positive outlook on life.
Services will take place at a later date.
