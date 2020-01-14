ROCK SPRINGS -- Robert "Bob" Lee Martinez, 51, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.
Robert was born on Oct. 17, 1968, in Rock Springs, the son of Ben Martinez and Delia Cordova Martinez. He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1987 graduate from Rock Springs High School.
Mr. Martinez was employed as a handyman for many years.
His interests included hunting, fishing, camping, going for long rides, playing the guitar, and listening to music. Above all he loved to be with his family, he was a very kind and compassionate person who loved animals and always tried to help the homeless. He really enjoyed his life.
Survivors include one biological son Aaron Spiker; brothers Wayne Michael Martinez of Salt Lake City, Larry Martinez and wife Lynn of Minot, North Dakota, DeWayne Martinez and wife Katie of San Lorenzo, California, Tommy Martinez and wife Lisa of Aurora, Colorado, and Richard Martinez and Jerry Martinez and wife Becky, all of Rock Springs; sisters Becky Ranta Fox and husband Jeff, Patricia Atwood and husband Hollis, and Frieda Atwood, all of Rock Springs, Benita Mott and husband Steve of Sundance, Dolores Cangianni and husband Joseph of Mamaroneck, New York, and Christine Simon of Aurora; close friends Tom Wiggin and Bonnie Ridder, both of Rock Springs; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; maternal and paternal grandparents; brothers Baby Michael Martinez, Anthoney Martinez, Floyd Martinez, and Ben Martinez Jr.; brother in-law Michael Ranta; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
A special thanks from the family to the staff at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Mission at Castle Rock, Hospice of Sweetwater County, and Vase Funeral Home.
The family respectfully requests donations in Robert's name be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway St. Suite 220, Rock Springs, WY 82901.
Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Victory Christian Fellowship, 591 Broadway St., Rock Springs. Friends may call on hour prior to services at the church. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
