GREEN RIVER — Robert "Bob" Orin Sell, 77, of Green River, passed away at his home on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
He was born Sept. 20, 1941, in Powell, the son of Lenard and Osie Sell. He was a graduate of Meeteetse High School.
Bob married LaVonne Coursey in Green River on Aug. 7, 1965.
Survivors include his wife LaVonne Sell; daughters Kelli Lennon, Sarah Banks and husband Mike, and Bobbi Tucker and fiancé Mark Smith; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters; one brother; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law, sister, brothers-in-law, niece and nephew.
A celebration of life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Church of Christ, 605 Clark St., Green River. Military honors and luncheon will follow at the Fraternal Order of Eagles at 129 E. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway St. No. 220, Rock Springs, WY 82901. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.