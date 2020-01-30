GREEN RIVER -- Rocky Joe Potter Sr. died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. He spent his last days enjoying the company of his longtime wife Dolly and his grandson Nate.
Rocky was born in Renton, Washington, on Nov. 19, 1949, and moved to Wyoming as a baby with his Wyomingite parents. Some of his favorite childhood memories were at the Eversole Ranch near Bittercreek, Wyoming. He was a 1968 graduate of Green River High School.
Rocky spent 43 years at Tata Chemical, working both underground and on the surface. His favorite time spent was outdoors, an avid marksman, fisherman, hunter, backpacker and camper. He also enjoyed doing daily crossword puzzles and spending as much time as possible with his family, especially his seven grandchildren.
Rocky was preceded in death by his father Gardner (Wise) Godfrey Potter; mother Ethel Rosalie (Bartlett) Potter; sister Narlene Gay Santhuff; and his loving daughter Jolene Rose Potter.
He leaves behind his wife of 40 years Dolly A. (Kuehl) Potter; daughter Cori Potter; son Rocky Joe Potter Jr.; and grandchildren Rylan Potter, Emily Mullen, Charlie-Anne Mullen, Breezy Mullen, Nathanial Potter, Brooklyn Potter, and Jade Potter.
He was known by most who knew him as one of the best cooks they'd ever met, especially when it came to grilling; ribs were his specialty.
Following cremation, a gathering of family and friends are welcome to join in a celebration of life at the Sweetwater No. 2350 Fraternal Order of Eagles, 88 N. Second E. St., Green River at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb, 1, 2020. The family respectfully requests donations in Rocky's memory be made to the Muley Fanatic Foundation, 520 Wilkes Drive, Green River, WY 82935. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
