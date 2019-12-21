SHERIDAN, Ore. -- Ronald Harry Wiebe, 91, of Sheridan, Oregon, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
He was born Oct. 15, 1928, in Garden City, Kansas, to Otto and Anna (Harms) Wiebe.
He married Darlene McElroy in Carlton, Oregon, on Sept. 24, 1949. They moved to Green River in 1968.
Ron was a pipeline welder for many years and later a pipeline inspector.
He enjoyed making metal art and restoring old trucks and tractors. Later he enjoyed making walking canes. He and his wife moved back to Oregon in 2003 to take care of Darlene’s mother.
He is survived by his daughters Diana Wheeler (Larry) of Bend, Oregon and Linda Niday of Green River; son Michael Wiebe (Charlotte) of Lebanon, Oregon; five grandkids; 15 great-grandkids; and four great-great grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his wife Darlene; brother Norman Wiebe; granddaughter Melissa Wheeler; and grandsons John Mathiott and Larry Guy Wheeler Jr.
Services were hosted Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Sheridan Baptist Church. Committal services followed at the Dallas Cemetery in Dallas, Oregon. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.
