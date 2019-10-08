ROCK SPRINGS -- Ronald J. Walker III, 83, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.
Mr. Walker was born on Aug. 23, 1936, in Rock Springs, the son of Ronald J. Walker II and Mary J. Jelouchan Walker. He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1955 graduate of Rock Springs High School.
Mr. Walker married Judith L. Cottrell on May 10, 1957, in Rock Springs. She preceded him in death on March 29, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
He served in the National Guard.
Mr. Walker worked at FMC for over 30 years until his retirement in 1999 as a hoist man.
He was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.
Mr. Walker enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, horses, and being an avid Denver Broncos and Wyoming Cowboys fan. He also enjoyed hunting, camping, and fishing.
Survivors include his son Ron Walker and wife Tammy of Rock Springs; daughters Shawna Ortega and husband Tom of Rock Springs, Deborah Walker of Bremerton, Washington, and Cheryl Walker of Rock Springs; brother LeRoy Walker and wife Pam of Rock Springs; brother-in-law Gary Burtsell of Los Alamitos, California; sisters Fran Campbell of West Jordan, Utah, and Sylvia Hill and husband Steve of Boise, Idaho; nine grandchildren Christie Divine and husband Ryan, Starla Bushlack and husband Joe, Lance Ackerman and companion Tiffany Wester, Bryan Foster and wife Melody, Matthew Foster, Shane Haughey, Jared Walker and wife Annie, Noelle Moore, and LaShay Case and husband Ed; 14 great-grandchildren Harlin Divine, Stellan Bushlack, Sareya Bushlack, Saylah Bushlack, Rilynn Wester, Jamyz Ackerman, Ronnie Foster, Johnnie Foster, Erik Foster, Hailey Moore, Ever Moore, Sammie Moore, Ciara Miller, and Bryanna Logan; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of over 62 years; sister Elizabeth Burtsell; brothers Douglas Walker, Wayne Walker, and Alva Walker; brother-in-law Larry Campbell; and father and mother-in-law; Harry and Elsie Cottrell.
Following cremation, services are pending. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
