ROCK SPRINGS -- Ronald Lee Tyler, 66, of Rock Springs passed away Sunday, Feb. 16 2020, after a brief battle with cancer.
Ron was born in Rock Springs on July 6, 1953, to Donald Tyler and Elizabeth Stanton. Ron graduated from Rock Springs High School with the Class of 1971.
He met and married his soul mate, Christina Mehle, on April 21, 1979. Together they raised their son, Richard Roy Tyler.
Ron worked at Tata Chemicals for 42-plus years and retired in 2015.
Ron was an avid hunter and all-around outdoorsman. He thrived on teaching his son about hunting, fishing, and wildlife. He was always passing on the knowledge that his father taught him. Ron loved spending time at his brother-in-law’s cabin in Jackson and having fun catching up with friends and family. He made sure to attend the annual Shriner Cutter Races and hanging out with his Shriner brothers.
Ron became affiliated with the Masonic Brotherhood and Shriners with the encouragement of his brother-in-law, Bob Spicer. He was a past potentate of the Korein Shrine Temble in 2004 and a past director of the Royal Order of Jesters Court 148. Ron and his wife Chris loved their Shriner family and friends and enjoyed the lifelong friendships and memories.
Ron and Chris took many trips to Wendover, Nevada, Lander and Riverton to gamble. Although he was never able to hit a big jackpot, he loved enjoying the time spent with his wife.
Ron loved spending time with his granddaughter Chloe Tyler. Since the day she was born, she brought him so much happiness and joy to his life. He loved spoiling herby giving her anything her heart desired. There was nothing he wouldn't do for his "Chloe Monster," and there was nothing she loved more than spending time with her "Papa Dude".
He was preceded in death by his mother Elizabeth; and brother Dave.
As many as of know, grief is a difficult process. Please allow the family its privacy.
Ron had requested that donations be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 1275 E. Fairfax Road, Salt Lake City, UT 84103; Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Foundation, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs, WY 82901; or a charity of your choice.
