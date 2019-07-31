ROCKLIN, Calif. — Rest in peace Rosemary Divine, 86, who passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, in Rocklin, California.
Beloved mother to Scott, Christian, and Lynn Divine, and devoted sister to Maurice, Albert, Billy, Tommy, Gary, Doris, Renee Hornsby, and sister-in-laws Kay & Delma, she is survived by her children; her sister Doris and sister-in-laws Kay and Delma, plus many nephews and nieces.
Rosemary was born on Nov. 21, 1935, in Rock Springs to Albert and Mary Hornsby, both from England. They were a mining family in a mining town, and Rosemary was a good student plus a cheerleader. She graduated in 1953 from Superior High School then business school in Denver. There she met James Edward Divine, and they married in 1956. Due to his Air Force service during the epic 1960s and slow 1970s, the Divines were a travelling family, with their children born across America, from Colorado to New York to Monterey, until they settled in the suburban city of Rocklin in 1976. Rosemary lived in that house for the rest of her days, exactly as she wanted.
She worked for decades at Beale and McClellan Air Force bases, always rising above her rank to do the job. Her co-workers knew her main skill set when they awarded her a retirement plaque that simply read, "I'm Always Right" -- the family motto. Rosemary was the proverbial rock of a mother, always providing for her eccentric children (and late poodle Pompidou), keeping a stiff upper wit while going through her own struggles. She divorced in 1984 then retired in 1993.
Rosemary was thrilled to see the birth of her grandchildren, Jessica Lee, and Parker and Harry Thompson Divine, and she became a lifelong presence in their worlds. Rosemary loved to read mystery novels; do crossword puzzles; and watch/talk sports with her sister. She also discovered Facebook and happily reconnected with her old friends from Superior.
"Mamma loved the roses" as Elvis sang. And we all loved Rosemary. Cremation will take place.
