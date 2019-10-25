ROCK SPRINGS -- Rozella Blunk, 95, of Rock Springs passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Deer Trail Assisted Living surrounded by family.
She was born Nov. 21, 1923, on her family farm in Hitchcock, South Dakota, the daughter of Jacob and Bertha Glaze Price. She attended schools in South Dakota and Wyoming.
Rozella married Grover Logan on Aug. 30, 1940, in Manila, Utah. They divorced. She married Harold Blunk on June 24, 1963, in Las Vegas, Nevada. He preceded her in death on Nov. 14, 1996.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church where, she was baptized in 2001.
Rozella enjoyed family reunions, country music, especially George Strait, playing cards, traveling, and dancing in her younger years.
Survivors include daughters Sherron Ramich (Bill), Connie Hice (Larry) and Dorothy Savage (Tim); four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Harold; parents; son Joe Logan; five brothers; and two sisters.
A celebration of life will be hosted at a later date. The family respectfully requests any donations be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County. Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.