Charles William Rudelich

 

1958-2020 Charles William Rudelich, 62, of Rock Springs died November 16. Mr. Rudelich was born November 1, 1958 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Following Cremation, A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Monday, November 23, 2020 at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Masks and Social Distancing will be required.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Rudelich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

