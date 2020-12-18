Patricia Ruffini 1926-2020 Patricia Ruffini, 94, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. Ruffini was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was born on September 19, 1926 in Rock Springs; the daughter of Leroy Crookston and Lillian Morgan. Patricia attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1945 graduate of the Rock Springs High School. She married Louis Ruffini on June 6, 1948 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He preceded her in death on November 15, 2010. Mrs. Ruffini was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community. Her interests include being devoted to her family, enjoying the outdoors and spending time with her family at the family cabin. Survivors include her son, Leroy Ruffini and wife Cheryl of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Lil Edd and husband Pete of Rock Springs, Wyoming; four grandchildren, Candi Ruffini and spouse Stacey Jackson; Paul Ruffini; Erica Edd; Jessica Edd Evans and husband Casey; three great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Skyler; Flynn Jackson-Dunn; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one brother Jack Crookston. Following cremation; services will be conducted at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrest Report Dec. 13: Arrests include Amber Alert suspects, breach of peace
- Wyoming Department of Health prepared to begin vaccination program
- One arrested for allegedly disturbing the peace after mask confrontation
- Former GR fire chief sentenced to prison for embezzling from fire department fund
- Cramped conditions a possible preview of Sweetwater County classrooms
- COVID linked to 22 more deaths, active cases fall below 4,000
- Arrest Report Dec. 12: One arrest, six charges
- Arrest Report Dec. 15: Arrests by RSPD and WYGF
- Council says goodbye to members, gas chamber
- Corrections director: 24.5% of Wyoming's incarcerated population has contracted COVID-19
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.