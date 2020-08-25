Gregory Allen Rumler

 

1957-2020 Gregory Allen Rumler, 63, of Rock Springs died August 21. Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will take place at 1:00 pm, Friday August 28, 2020 at the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church, 125 Firestone Rd, Rock Springs, WY. Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Gregory Rumler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.