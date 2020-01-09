GILLETTE -- Sally Crookston Parkin passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, due to complications from pneumonia.
Born Dec. 9, 1954, in Rock Springs, she took pride in being a third-generation Wyomingite. As a child her summers were filled with trips to the Wind River mountains. At her family's cabins she went swimming with her favorite cousin Lil near the Beaver dam. She spent time collecting arrowheads with her father around the high plains and sand dunes.
After graduating high school, she attended Colorado Mountain College. That is where she met the love of her life, Robert John Parkin, AKA Bob! She and Bob didn't finish with degrees but instead got an education in hiking from Mexico to Canada. They camped on the Snake River for six months; settling and opening their own record store in Gillette.
Shortly after Bob and Sally married in Rock Springs. There after they had their first son J.C., a year and a half later along came Alex, who retained Sally's golden red hair. Sally was the greatest mother. While Bob started his career at the library, Sally opted to stay home with her boys. The next 18 years Bob and Sally spent being outstanding parents. Hosting insane sleepovers, adventuring and camping in the mountains, coaching baseball and traveling for hockey tournaments. Unfortunately, then Sally had to go through her greatest tragedy, Bob's death in 2007. This was followed by one of the greatest joys the birth of her first granddaughter Harmony. She wore the title of "Grandma Sally" with pride. More grandkids followed freely after. Next came Bradley, Anna, Jack, Delila and Wyatt respectively. Sally played roles for all grandchildren -- a co-conspirator, spoiler, moral compass and a matriarch. She had weekly grandchild sleepovers. Giving a new limit to the term "overdoing". Things like holidays and birthdays we're never forgotten and always over the top.
Regrettably Sally had many medical issues. She beat the doctor's expectations of death by about eight years. Her sons and grandchildren were there in her final moments, grief-stricken but grateful that they had enjoyed so many great experiences with Sally. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her sister Patricia, brother-in-law Mike Lavaway and their two children of Libby, Montana; sons John and Alex and his wife Sarah Parkin; six grandkids, all from Gillette, WY.
She was preceded in death by her soulmate, best friend, and husband Robert John Parkin and her parents Jack and Deon Cookston.
There will be a gathering of friends and family for Sally Parkin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at Walker Funeral Home, 410 S. Medical Arts Court, Gillette.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at www.walkerfuneralgillette.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.