ROCK SPRINGS – Sammie Doan, 76 of Rock Springs passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
Sammie, daughter of the late Sam and Ardis Doan, was born March 31, 1943. She lived nearly her entire life in Rock Springs.
During the course of her life she held jobs at FMC, Doan Brothers Hide and Fur, Sweetwater Credit Bureau, Twin Pines Realty and Brokerage Southwest.
Sammie attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1961 graduate of Rock Springs High School.
Sammie loved her family, especially her grandchildren and her pets. A perfect day for Sammie was a family dinner with all her family and taking her granddaughter Ashley for ice cream.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Always full of life!
Sammie spent her last few years at Deer Trail Assisted Living and then Sage View Care Facility, both in Rock Springs, where she met many wonderful friends and staff members that cared for her.
Sammie was preceded in death by her parents Sam and Ardis Doan; sister Carolynn Doan; and many aunts and uncles of the Doan family.
Survivors include children and grandchildren Warren and Heather Anderson and their daughter Ashley Anderson, all of Rock Springs, and Andy and Carol Peternell and their sons Drew Kuyoth and Ben and Sean Zuckerman, all of Salt Lake City, Utah; and grandpuppies Mitzy, Ruby and Ziggy.
Following cremation, there will be no services, per Sammie’s request. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Spirit Catholic School or the Red Desert Humane Society.
