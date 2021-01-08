Curtis Sandbak

 

1954-2021 Curtis Sandbak, 66, of Farson, Wyoming died January 3. Cremation has taken place and services will be held Saturday, January 9,2021 12 pm Farson Community Hall 4017 N US Highway 191, Farson, WY Condolences may be left a www.vasefuneralhomes.com

