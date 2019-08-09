ROCK SPRINGS — Sandra "Sandy" Kay. Kirkwood, 67, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at her home in Rock Springs following a brief illness. She was a lifelong resident of Wyoming.
Ms. Kirkwood was born on June 19, 1952, in Kemmerer, the daughter of William Kirkwood and Mary Bowen. She attended schools in Wyoming and was a 1970 graduate of Rock Springs High School.
Sandy married Dennis Crofts in 1973. They later divorced.
Ms. Kirkwood worked for United States Postal Service for 20 years until her retirement in 2004 as a supervisor.
She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren, camping, and attending athletic events for her grandchildren. Sandy was an avid reader.
Survivors include her sons Kirk Crofts and wife Stephanie of Rock Springs and Daryl Crofts of Rock Springs; stepson, Jay Crofts and wife Janet of Rock Springs; daughter Kim Panzer and husband Jason of Rock Springs; brother J.R. Kirkwood and wife Andie of Fort Collins, Colorado; four sisters twin Shelia Hester and husband Paul of Reliance, Renae Olsen and husband Neal of South Jordan, Utah, Joani Hafner and husband Kelly of Cheyenne and Jeanie Edwards and husband Brett of Marshall, Texas; four grandchildren Conner Panzer, Larissa Panzer, Olivia Crofts and Sophie Crofts; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Ms. Kirkwood was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Lynn Kirkwood and Danny Kirkwood; and granddaughter Bailey Panzer.
Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
