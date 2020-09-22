Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.