ROCK SPRINGS — Severino “Tony” Espino-Colino, 64, of Rock Springs died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at his home.
He was born March 28, 1955, in Brime De Urz, Spain, the son of Jesualdo and Celia Colino Espino.
A memorial service will be hosted at 4 pm Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the American Leigon, 551 Broadway, Rock Springs. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.