1935-2020 Paul E Shablo, 84, of Green River, Wyoming died July 24. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Friday, August 7, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, WY. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the church. Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com

