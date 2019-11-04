GREEN RIVER -- Shannon Liska, 34, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Dubois. She was a resident of Green River and a former resident of Riverton.
Mrs. Liska was born on July 20, 1985, in Oak Lawn, Illinois, the daughter of Bruce Guttke and Margaret Smalley.
She attended schools in Indiana and graduated in 2003. Shannon also attained certifications in dietary nutrition.
Shannon married Joshua Liska on July 18, 2016, in Riverton.
She worked for the U.S. Post Office for three years.
Her interests included cooking, baking, gardening, reading, crocheting, and crafting. Shannon had a love for art, nature, the ocean, and the universe. She practiced Buddhism and was very spiritual.
Survivors include her husband Joshua; father Bruce Guttke and wife Christine of Simpsonville, South Carolina; mother Margaret Smalley of Dubois; sisters Allison Reynolds and husband Colton of Jackson, Amanda Guttke of Waterloo, South Carolina, and Samantha Guttke of Batesville, Indiana; cousins Jennifer Ball and James Ball, both of Chicago, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews including Marnie Hall, Bradley Hall, Annabellah Smalley, Vada Schmidt, Capri Kerns, Braxton Ison, and Bailey Guttke.
She was preceded in death by her sister Lori Guttke; grandparents Frances Smalley, MaryAnn Smalley, Donald Guttke, and Barbara Guttke; aunt Frances Ball; and cousin Warren Ball.
Following cremation, there will be no services at Shannon's request. Condolences may be left at vasefuneralhomes.com.
