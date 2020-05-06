EDEN — Sheri Marie Roach, 65, of Eden, Wyoming, passed away peacefully at her home on May 4, 2020.
She was born in Wray, Colorado on March 17, 1955, to Martin and Rosalia Cecil. She attended Ft Collins High School and later received her GED. She was employed with Sweetwater County School Districts No. 1 and No. 2 for 25 years as a bus driver. She loved and created a special bond with all of the children that rode her bus. She retired in 2017.
Sheri had an immense love for God and reading His word. He gifted her with a beautiful voice and song writing that she loved to share with others while playing her guitar. She also had the gift of love and compassion for all people and anyone who crossed her path. Some would say she never met a stranger.
She had a special love for her horses, dogs, and cat. She enjoyed rock hunting, gardening, canning, cooking, and baking. She loved to bless others with her canned goods, homemade bread, baked goods, and home cooked meals. She also loved to irrigate their farm with her husband Harold. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband of 14 years Harold R. Roach Jr. of Eden; her mother Rosalia Payne and husband Newel of Toole, Utah; daughters Karen Dominquez, Crystal Chacon, Andrea Uhrig and husband Lucas, all of Green River, Wyoming; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren; sisters Jackie Woodbury and husband Tom of Green River and Debra Cecil of Casa Grande, Arizona; brother Charlie Cecil and wife Lori of Rock Springs, Wyoming; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father Martin Cecil; stepfather Raymond Beechley; sister Ginger Bryson; and nieces Charity and Shiloe Clark.
She will be deeply missed and held in our hearts forever.
Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Donations can be made in Sheri's name to Trona Valley Federal Credit Union, 2640 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
