OMAHA, Neb. -- Shirley E. Nimmo,92, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, surrounded by family at her home in Omaha, Nebraska. She was a resident of Omaha for the last 12 years and a former resident of Rock Springs.
Shirley was born on Nov. 8, 1927, in Rock Springs, the daughter of Glen Hastings and Lena Menghini.
She attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1945 graduate of Rock Springs High School. Shirley graduated in 1948 as a registered nurse from Mercy Hospital of Nursing in Denver, Colorado.
Shirley married Jack Nimmo in Rock Springs in 1951. He preceded her in death in 1995 in Rock Springs.
She worked as a registered nurse for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for 15 years and an additional eight years with Dr. William Pryich until her retirement in 1987.
Mrs. Nimmo was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Church in Omaha, Nebraska, and Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Rock Springs.
She enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, attending plays, going to the "boats" to gamble across the river from Omaha.
Survivors include her sons Pat Nimmo of Lenexa, Kansas, and Michael Nimmo and wife Tina of Omaha, Nebraska; daughters Gail Nimmo of Omaha and Lori Hamburger and husband Randy of Park City, Utah; sister Norma Taylor of Rock Springs; grandchildren Sarah Tomasek and husband Todd of Omaha, Justin Nimmo of Lynnwood, Washington, Michael Nimmo and wife Christina of Omaha and Melissa Chinn and husband Jason of Monroe City, Missouri; 10 great-grandchildren Amber Tomasek, Marissa Tomasek, Jack Nimmo, Kayden Nimmo, Zoey Nimmo, Megan Chinn, Jase Chinn, Ian Nimmo, Ebin Duran, and Ellie Duran; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Nimmo was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother Jack Hastings.
Following cremation, services in Rock Springs will be at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
