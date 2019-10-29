SALT LAKE CITY — Shirley Mae Wolff Myers, 63, of Rock Springs passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the University of Utah hospital after a short illness.
She was born Aug. 20, 1956, in Wakefield, Michigan, the daughter of Ruben and Helen Sue Wolff. Shirley attended schools in Watersmeet, Michigan, and Ashtabula, Ohio, where she graduated.
She married George Myers on Jan. 29, 1983, in Casper.
She worked at the Holiday Inn in Rock Springs for 41 years.
Shirley enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing, spending time in the mountains and playing slot machines.
Survivors include her husband George Myers; sons Marty Myers and Matthew Myers of Rock Springs; brothers Patrick Wolff of Lakeland, Florida, and Kenneth Wolff and wife Tammy of Rock Springs; stepfather Jerry Phelps of Rock Springs; half-brother Sid Wolff of St. Louis, Missouri; half-sister Priscilla Rodriguez of Belleville, Illinois; aunts Mae Steward and Dorothy Cogswell of Ashtabula; uncle Bill Cogswell of Rock Springs; and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and several uncles.
Cremation has taken place.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.