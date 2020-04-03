ROCK SPRINGS — Shirley Wissel, 81, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at her home in Rock Springs surrounded by her family. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the last 58 years and is a former resident of Colorado.
Shirley was born on July 7, 1938 in Eads, Colorado; the daughter of George Franklin Bickel and Lucille Vivian Holcomb.
She attended schools in Eads, Colorado and was a 1956 graduate of Eads High School.
Shirley married Raymond Ward Wissel on August 14, 1955 in Eads.
She loved to bowl and did so for many years. Shirley was a city champ bowler one year. She also enjoyed sewing and working on dollhouses and had many dolls.
Survivors include her husband, Raymond Wissel of Rock Springs; one son, Scott Wissel and wife Mary of Rock Springs; three daughters, Connie Koritnik of Rock Springs, Brenda Kruljac of Rock Springs, and Melissa Sherman of Fayetteville, North Carolina; one brother, Ronald Bickel and wife Nadine of Keller, Texas; two sisters, Marteal Johnson of Grand Junction, Colorado and Darlene Hammer of Sublette, Kansas; 11 grandchildren, Chris Koritnik and wife Lacy, Lori Koritnik, Brett Kruljac, Jason Kruljac, Colton Booth, Lee VanLe, Damon Macy, Lauren Wissel, Mikele Wissel, Jillian Wissel and Marshall Wissel; 11 great-grandchildren, Precious, Basia, Adonis, Seanna, Cash, Oaklei, Letti, Emary, Scottlynn, Jonah and Lilly; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Wissel was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters.
Cremation will take place.
Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.