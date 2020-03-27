ROCK SPRINGS -- Sienna Raquel De Arcos passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, doing something she loved to do, riding her all-terrain vehicle and enjoying the outdoors with her family.
She was born on Sept. 26, 2008, in Page, Arizona, but grew up in Rock Springs.
Sienna was a member of the fifth-grade class at Pilot Butte Elementary School of Rock Springs.
There were many things that Sienna liked to do, but her favorites were soccer, hanging out with her friends, camping, laser tag, and target shooting. She was happiest being outdoors.
Sorrowfully missed by all who got the chance to know her, especially her parents Jose O. De Arcos and Geneva L. De Arcos (Dodson; big brother Nathan De Arcos; little sister Sirena De Arcos; grandparents John and Lula Dodson; and all family and friends.
Although her time here was short, she had a huge impact on those around her and she touched the lives of so many. She was so treasured and loved by her relatives and schoolmates.
Following cremation, a celebration of life will be hosted at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.